    Rear Adm. Christopher Engdahl, commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7/Task Force 76 [Image 21 of 21]

    Rear Adm. Christopher Engdahl, commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7/Task Force 76

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    06.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Desmond Parks 

    USS New Orleans (LPD 18)

    210601-N-XB010-1016 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 1, 2021) Rear Adm. Christopher Engdahl, commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7/Task Force 76, speaks in the USS New Orleans (LPD 18) wardroom. New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Desmond Parks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 10:49
    Photo ID: 6685452
    VIRIN: 210601-N-XB010-1016
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    u.s. 7th fleet
    ctf 76
    u.s. navy
    uss new orleans
    lpd 18

