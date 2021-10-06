Brig. Gen. Justin Swanson, deputy commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, presents a Sustainer of the Week certificate and unit coin to Spc. Tomias Boler, casualty clerk, 809th Adjutant General Company, recognizing him as the Sustainer of the Week at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, June 10, 2021. Boler earned the Sustainer of the Week for taking on the role as the casualty liaison between the USMH-K and the Theater Casualty Assistance Center and becoming a subject matter expert on the Defense Casualty Information Processing System- Casualty Reporting (DCIPS-CR). (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Elizabeth Rogers)

