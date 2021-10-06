Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sustainer of the Week [Image 1 of 3]

    Sustainer of the Week

    KUWAIT

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Capt. Elizabeth Rogers 

    310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Brig. Gen. Justin Swanson, deputy commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, presents a Sustainer of the Week certificate and unit coin to Spc. Tomias Boler, casualty clerk, 809th Adjutant General Company, recognizing him as the Sustainer of the Week at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, June 10, 2021. Boler earned the Sustainer of the Week for taking on the role as the casualty liaison between the USMH-K and the Theater Casualty Assistance Center and becoming a subject matter expert on the Defense Casualty Information Processing System- Casualty Reporting (DCIPS-CR). (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Elizabeth Rogers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 06:34
    Photo ID: 6685089
    VIRIN: 210610-A-QB269-834
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.18 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sustainer of the Week [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Elizabeth Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sustainer of the Week
    Sustainer of the Week
    Sustainer of the Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1TSC
    310th ESC
    sustainer of the week
    14 HRSC
    809 AG co

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT