Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wiesbaden child care center providing support through the COVID pandemic [Image 2 of 2]

    Wiesbaden child care center providing support through the COVID pandemic

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    06.09.2021

    Photo by Connie Dickey 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    Joan Engel cleans all the surfaces in the infant room at the end of the day. The room is cleaned with soap and water and then is sprayed with a sanitizing solution.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 04:44
    Photo ID: 6685039
    VIRIN: 210609-A-TT525-002
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 674.82 KB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wiesbaden child care center providing support through the COVID pandemic [Image 2 of 2], by Connie Dickey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wiesbaden child care center providing support through the COVID pandemic
    Wiesbaden child care center providing support through the COVID pandemic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Wiesbaden child care center providing support through the COVID pandemic

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    Wiesbaden
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT