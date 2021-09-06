405th AFSB develops virtual supervisor training program for local nationals

More than 40 local national employees from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade partook in a 4-day supervisor training course recently, and over a dozen 405th AFSB Soldiers and Army civilians helped facilitate the training. The course, which targets local national employees within the brigade, is part of the 405th AFSB’s total-team supervisory training program – designed to foster fair and equitable treatment of all employees, improve employee engagement, promote a positive work environment and improve unit readiness. (U.S. Army courtesy image)

