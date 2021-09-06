Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    405th AFSB develops virtual supervisor training program for local nationals

    405th AFSB develops virtual supervisor training program for local nationals

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    06.09.2021

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    More than 40 local national employees from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade partook in a 4-day supervisor training course recently, and over a dozen 405th AFSB Soldiers and Army civilians helped facilitate the training. The course, which targets local national employees within the brigade, is part of the 405th AFSB’s total-team supervisory training program – designed to foster fair and equitable treatment of all employees, improve employee engagement, promote a positive work environment and improve unit readiness. (U.S. Army courtesy image)

