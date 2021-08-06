Exercise Amalgam Dart 21-1

Caporal Mark d’Entremont, technicien de systèmes d’information et de télécommunication aérospatial du 3e escadron de soutien au opération de la BFC Bagotville fait l'installation d'un Skymast pour une antenne air-sol-air pour l’exercice Amalgam Dart à la base aérienne de Thule le 8 juin 2021.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 15:10
|Photo ID:
|6684401
|VIRIN:
|210607-O-D0430-6001-C
|Resolution:
|4181x3345
|Size:
|3.68 MB
|Location:
|THULE, IS
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
