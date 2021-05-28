Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The U.S. Army Combined Arms Center takes on a new commanding general

    The U.S. Army Combined Arms Center takes on a new commanding general

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2021

    Photo by Audrey Chappell 

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Center

    Soldiers from the 15th Military Police Brigade fired a cannon salute to the outgoing U.S. Army Combined Arms Center Commanding General Lt. Gen. James Rainey, and welcomed in the new Commanding General Lt. Gen. Theodore Martin during a ceremony May 28, 2021, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Martin previously served as the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command deputy commanding general. (U.S. Army photo by Audrey Chappell)

    05.28.2021
    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US 
    CoC
    CAC
    TRADOC
    Ft. Leavenworth
    US Army
    LTG Martin

