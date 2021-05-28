Soldiers from the 15th Military Police Brigade fired a cannon salute to the outgoing U.S. Army Combined Arms Center Commanding General Lt. Gen. James Rainey, and welcomed in the new Commanding General Lt. Gen. Theodore Martin during a ceremony May 28, 2021, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Martin previously served as the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command deputy commanding general. (U.S. Army photo by Audrey Chappell)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 15:04
|Photo ID:
|6684350
|VIRIN:
|210528-A-SP486-0186
|Resolution:
|5620x3161
|Size:
|797.19 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The U.S. Army Combined Arms Center takes on a new commanding general [Image 7 of 7], by Audrey Chappell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT