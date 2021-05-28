The U.S. Army Combined Arms Center takes on a new commanding general

Soldiers from the 15th Military Police Brigade fired a cannon salute to the outgoing U.S. Army Combined Arms Center Commanding General Lt. Gen. James Rainey, and welcomed in the new Commanding General Lt. Gen. Theodore Martin during a ceremony May 28, 2021, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Martin previously served as the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command deputy commanding general. (U.S. Army photo by Audrey Chappell)

