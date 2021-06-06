Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    176th Force Support Flight upgrades, reflags as 176th Force Support Squadron [Image 4 of 4]

    176th Force Support Flight upgrades, reflags as 176th Force Support Squadron

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Alaska Air National Guard Lt. Col. Hannah Sims, 176th Force Support Flight commander, delivers remarks as 176th FSF marks an upgrade to 176th Force Support Squadron during a June 6, 2021, reflagging ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. The 176th SFS provides support and quality of life to their customers through community services, personnel, education, training, manpower, career assistance, and Airman- and family-support services (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David Bedard/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 12:00
    Photo ID: 6683981
    VIRIN: 210606-Z-HS273-1005
    Resolution: 7884x4943
    Size: 18.08 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 176th Force Support Flight upgrades, reflags as 176th Force Support Squadron [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska Air National Guard
    176th Wing
    176th Mission Support Group
    176th Force Support Squadron

