JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Alaska Air National Guard Lt. Col. Hannah Sims, 176th Force Support Flight commander, delivers remarks as 176th FSF marks an upgrade to 176th Force Support Squadron during a June 6, 2021, reflagging ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. The 176th SFS provides support and quality of life to their customers through community services, personnel, education, training, manpower, career assistance, and Airman- and family-support services (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David Bedard/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 12:00
|Photo ID:
|6683981
|VIRIN:
|210606-Z-HS273-1005
|Resolution:
|7884x4943
|Size:
|18.08 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
176th Force Support Flight upgrades, reflags as 176th Force Support Squadron
