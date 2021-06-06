176th Force Support Flight upgrades, reflags as 176th Force Support Squadron

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Alaska Air National Guard Lt. Col. Hannah Sims, 176th Force Support Flight commander, delivers remarks as 176th FSF marks an upgrade to 176th Force Support Squadron during a June 6, 2021, reflagging ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. The 176th SFS provides support and quality of life to their customers through community services, personnel, education, training, manpower, career assistance, and Airman- and family-support services (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David Bedard/Released)

