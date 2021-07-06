U.S. Air Force Maj. Rolando De Luna, a physician assistant with the 116th Medical Group, and Moroccan Capt. Mohamed Moumni examine a patient in the ear, nose, and throat section of the military field hospital on June 7, 2021 in Tafraoute, Morocco during African Lion 2021. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for us and partner nation forces. AL21 is multi-domain, null-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Annie Edwards)

