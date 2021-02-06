The winners of this year’s Defender Challenge pose for a photo at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 2, 2021. Ten teams of two participated in the Defender Challenge, and U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Mathieu Snow and Mr. Jakun Jackowski from the 52nd Security Forces Squadron placed first in the challenge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Rowse)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2021 Date Posted: 06.09.2021 10:07 Photo ID: 6683874 VIRIN: 210602-F-OY097-2023 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 1.9 MB Location: DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Defenders Challenge 2021, by TSgt Levi Rowse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.