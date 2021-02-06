Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Defenders Challenge 2021

    Defenders Challenge 2021

    GERMANY

    06.02.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Rowse 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The winners of this year’s Defender Challenge pose for a photo at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 2, 2021. Ten teams of two participated in the Defender Challenge, and U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Mathieu Snow and Mr. Jakun Jackowski from the 52nd Security Forces Squadron placed first in the challenge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Rowse)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 10:07
    Photo ID: 6683874
    VIRIN: 210602-F-OY097-2023
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defenders Challenge 2021, by TSgt Levi Rowse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Spangdahlem Air Base

    TAGS

    Defenders Challenge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT