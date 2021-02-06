Mission defense team provides B-52 Stratofortress cyber defense

U.S Air Force Capt. Michael Jacobs, deputy branch chief of future operations headquarters United States European Command, discusses with Staff Sgt. Janeace Stampul, 2d Communication Squadron Mission Defense Team technician, about the capabilities of their Mission Assurance Capabilities Kit at Morón Air Base, Spain, June 2, 2021. Mission Defense Teams safeguard data analytics ensuring weapons systems are safe from adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt Aileen Lauer)

