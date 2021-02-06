Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mission defense team provides B-52 Stratofortress cyber defense

    MORóN AIR BASE, SPAIN

    06.02.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Aileen Lauer 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S Air Force Capt. Michael Jacobs, deputy branch chief of future operations headquarters United States European Command, discusses with Staff Sgt. Janeace Stampul, 2d Communication Squadron Mission Defense Team technician, about the capabilities of their Mission Assurance Capabilities Kit at Morón Air Base, Spain, June 2, 2021. Mission Defense Teams safeguard data analytics ensuring weapons systems are safe from adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt Aileen Lauer)

    Mission Defense Team Provides B-52 Stratofortress Cyber Defense

    USSTRATCOM
    EUCOM
    8th Air Force
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    MDT
    Mission Defense Team
    Bomber Task Force Europe

