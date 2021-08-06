BALTIC SEA (June 8, 2021) Ensign Maryrose Stone stands watch on the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) during BALTOPS 50, June 6, 2021. The 50th BALTOPS represents a continuous, steady commitment to reinforcing interoperability in the Alliance and providing collective maritime security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 02:13
|Photo ID:
|6683277
|VIRIN:
|210608-N-CJ510-0026
|Resolution:
|5216x4031
|Size:
|548.33 KB
|Location:
|BALTIC SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Roosevelt [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT