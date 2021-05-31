Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    African Lion 2021 [Image 3 of 3]

    African Lion 2021

    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    05.31.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class IAN HOLTZMAN 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    U.S. Navy Lt. Jack Georges, assigned to the Defense Information School, conducts public affairs training for Royal Moroccan Armed Forces as part of combined training for African Lion 2021 June 2, 2021. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Gerald Audette)

