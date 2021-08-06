Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet visits CFAY

YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 8, 2021) - Adm. Samuel J. Paparo Jr, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks with commanding officers, executive officers and command master chiefs from Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) and CFAY's tenant commands at the Adm. Arleigh A. Burke Officer’s Club Admiralty Room onboard the installation. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)

