SGT Khadidja Diouf, 111th Engineer Brigade, recently graduated with her Bachelor's Degree from West Virginia University while deployed. A native of Dayton, Ohio, Diouf is excited for the next challenge thrown at her - Law School.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2021 02:08
|Photo ID:
|6681240
|VIRIN:
|210521-A-WJ211-855
|Resolution:
|2592x1944
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SGT Khadidja Diouf [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT James Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Meet Khadidja Diouf - A Soldier Up For Any Challenge
LEAVE A COMMENT