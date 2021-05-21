SGT Khadidja Diouf, 111th Engineer Brigade, recently graduated with her Bachelor's Degree from West Virginia University while deployed. A native of Dayton, Ohio, Diouf is excited for the next challenge thrown at her - Law School.

