Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SGT Khadidja Diouf [Image 3 of 3]

    SGT Khadidja Diouf

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    05.21.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. James Mason 

    111th Engineer Brigade

    SGT Khadidja Diouf, 111th Engineer Brigade, recently graduated with her Bachelor's Degree from West Virginia University while deployed. A native of Dayton, Ohio, Diouf is excited for the next challenge thrown at her - Law School.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 02:08
    Photo ID: 6681240
    VIRIN: 210521-A-WJ211-855
    Resolution: 2592x1944
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SGT Khadidja Diouf [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT James Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SGT Khadidja Diouf
    SGT Khadidja Diouf
    SGT Khadidja Diouf

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Meet Khadidja Diouf - A Soldier Up For Any Challenge

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Education
    National Guard
    Deployment
    TF Spartan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT