    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet visits Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet [Image 2 of 3]

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet visits Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet

    JAPAN

    06.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aron Montano 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    210608-N-VD554-1014 YOKOSUKA, Japan - Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Adm. Sam Paparo, left, greets Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Adm. Bill Merz onboard Fleet Activities Yokosuka June 8, 2021 as part of a scheduled tour to Japan. As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet employs 50-70 ships and submarines across the Western Pacific and Indian oceans. U.S. 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano)

