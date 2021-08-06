Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet visits Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet

210608-N-VD554-1014 YOKOSUKA, Japan - Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Adm. Sam Paparo, left, greets Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Adm. Bill Merz onboard Fleet Activities Yokosuka June 8, 2021 as part of a scheduled tour to Japan. As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet employs 50-70 ships and submarines across the Western Pacific and Indian oceans. U.S. 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano)

