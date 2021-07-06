Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army National Hiring Days: 25th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade [Image 2 of 3]

    Army National Hiring Days: 25th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2021

    Photo by Spc. Michael Bradle 

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    Sgt. 1st Class Richard Lower, a Public Affairs and Mass Communications NCO with 25th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, speaks to potential recruits during Army National Hiring Day on June 7, 2021 at Schofield Barracks K Quad Dining Facility, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The national hiring days are used to help explain daily soldier tasks and life to potential recruits. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Bradle)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 16:55
    Photo ID: 6680711
    VIRIN: 210607-A-RN631-266
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.2 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army National Hiring Days: 25th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Michael Bradle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    Army Recruiting
    Army National Hiring Days

