Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty joined Governor McMaster in COVID-19 press conference

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty joined Governor McMaster in COVID-19 press conference

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2021

    Photo by Lt. Col. Chris Neeley 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina, joined Governor Henry McMaster at a press conference announcing the end of the State of Emergency order for the COVID-19 response effort in South Carolina, June 7, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 16:59
    Photo ID: 6680709
    VIRIN: 210607-A-IP294-241
    Resolution: 2492x1688
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: COLUMBIA, SC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty joined Governor McMaster in COVID-19 press conference, by LTC Chris Neeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Statement by U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Carolina National Guard
    NBG
    SCNG
    Governor Henry McMaster
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT