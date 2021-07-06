U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty joined Governor McMaster in COVID-19 press conference

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina, joined Governor Henry McMaster at a press conference announcing the end of the State of Emergency order for the COVID-19 response effort in South Carolina, June 7, 2021.
Statement by U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina
