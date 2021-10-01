Lunch and Learn brings fitness tips to Airmen

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2021

    Photo by Airman Chris Corso 

    910th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Matt Gruse, 910th Airlift Wing exercise physiologist, speaks to Airmen about fitness goals for the year at January’s Lunch and Learn event, Jan. 10, 2021, Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio. The Lunch and Learn events, hosted by the 910th Airman and Family Readiness center, focus on educating Airmen and their families on a variety of topics. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Chris Corso)

    Health
    Physical Fitness
    Fitness
    Health and wellness
    Lunch and Learn
    ReserveReady

