    C-130Js conduct flyovers during D-Day 77th anniversary [Image 6 of 7]

    C-130Js conduct flyovers during D-Day 77th anniversary

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.06.2021

    Photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Three C-130J Super Hercules aircraft from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, fly over Normandy, France, June 6, 2021 to commemorate the fallen soldiers who died on the Beaches of Normandy. The “D” in D-Day isn’t short for departure or decision. As early as World War I, the U.S. military used the term D-Day to designate the launch date of a mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 11:24
    Photo ID: 6680033
    VIRIN: 210606-F-VY348-0245
    Resolution: 7200x4805
    Size: 3.53 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-130Js conduct flyovers during D-Day 77th anniversary [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

