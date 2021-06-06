C-130Js conduct flyovers during D-Day 77th anniversary

Three C-130J Super Hercules aircraft from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, fly over Normandy, France, June 6, 2021 to commemorate the fallen soldiers who died on the Beaches of Normandy. The “D” in D-Day isn’t short for departure or decision. As early as World War I, the U.S. military used the term D-Day to designate the launch date of a mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

