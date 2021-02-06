U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Wanda N. Williams, commander of the 7th Mission Support Command and deputy commander of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, delivers a speech during the 2021 Kaiserslautern High School commencement ceremony held in Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 2, 2021. Williams was the guest speaker for the Kaiserslautern graduating class of 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2021 Date Posted: 06.07.2021 10:03 Photo ID: 6679906 VIRIN: 210602-A-PB921-0014 Resolution: 3029x3590 Size: 5.45 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kaiserslautern High graduates seniors [Image 3 of 3], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.