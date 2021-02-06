Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kaiserslautern High graduates seniors

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    06.02.2021

    Photo by Elisabeth Paque 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Wanda N. Williams, commander of the 7th Mission Support Command and deputy commander of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, delivers a speech during the 2021 Kaiserslautern High School commencement ceremony held in Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 2, 2021. Williams was the guest speaker for the Kaiserslautern graduating class of 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kaiserslautern High graduates seniors [Image 3 of 3], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    Kaiserslautern High School
    StrongEurope
    7th Mission Support Command
    StrongerTogether
    7th ATC-TSAE

