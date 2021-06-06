Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CSG-21 Transit Strait of Messina [Image 9 of 9]

    CSG-21 Transit Strait of Messina

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    06.06.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Zachary Bodner 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211, United Kingdom’s Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 21, transit the Strait of Messina in the Mediterranean Sea. CSG-21’s transit of the Mediterranean Sea provides an opportunity to train and exercise with NATO Allies and regional partners. Participation in multinational exercises enhances defense relationships and improves overall coordination and interoperability between allies and partner militaries.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 10:00
    Photo ID: 6679895
    VIRIN: 210606-M-MS099-064
    Resolution: 3777x2884
    Size: 6.59 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSG-21 Transit Strait of Messina [Image 9 of 9], by 1LT Zachary Bodner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CSG-21 Transit Strait of Messina
    CSG-21 Transit Strait of Messina
    CSG-21 Transit Strait of Messina
    CSG-21 Transit Strait of Messina
    CSG-21 Transit Strait of Messina
    CSG-21 Transit Strait of Messina
    CSG-21 Transit Strait of Messina
    CSG-21 Transit Strait of Messina
    CSG-21 Transit Strait of Messina

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HMSQE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT