Staff Sgt. Greg Glenn, 127th Force Support Squadron, talks with representatives of Wayne State University, about support the university offers for veterans to attend college, while at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Mich., June 5, 2021. Information from several universities and other agencies were avialable to military personnel during the lunch break as part of the Stay Guard program, which encourages Airmen to continue to serve in the Michigan Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Dan Heaton)

