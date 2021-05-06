Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stay Guard

    Stay Guard

    MI, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Daniel Heaton 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Greg Glenn, 127th Force Support Squadron, talks with representatives of Wayne State University, about support the university offers for veterans to attend college, while at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Mich., June 5, 2021. Information from several universities and other agencies were avialable to military personnel during the lunch break as part of the Stay Guard program, which encourages Airmen to continue to serve in the Michigan Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Dan Heaton)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2021
    Date Posted: 06.05.2021 12:25
    Photo ID: 6678412
    VIRIN: 210605-Z-VA676-0003
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: MI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stay Guard, by MSgt Daniel Heaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Michigan
    college
    Selfridge
    127th Wing
    Stay Guard

