    June is PTSD Awareness Month [Image 1 of 2]

    June is PTSD Awareness Month

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Photo illustration created using Adobe Photoshop to promote PTSD Awareness during the month of June. The 114th Fighter wing used this graphic on social media platforms and public websites. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2021
    Date Posted: 06.05.2021 11:27
    Photo ID: 6678390
    VIRIN: 210605-Z-WN050-1001
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 9.19 MB
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, June is PTSD Awareness Month [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    June is PTSD Awareness Month
    June is PTSD Awareness Month

    TAGS

    Fighter Wing
    PTSD
    South Dakota National Guard
    114th Fighter Wing
    SDNG
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    SDANG
    Mental Health Awareness
    114FW

