U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher Bennett, 334th Training Squadron instructor, leads instruction during the air traffic control radar simulator training course inside Cody Hall at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, June 3, 2021. Bennett has earned the honor of 2021 Air Education and Training Command Outstanding Airmen of the Year in the Non-commissioned Officer of the Year category. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

