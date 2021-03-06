Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2021 Air Education and Training Command Outstanding Airmen of the Year in the Non-commissioned Officer of the Year category [Image 6 of 6]

    2021 Air Education and Training Command Outstanding Airmen of the Year in the Non-commissioned Officer of the Year category

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2021

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher Bennett, 334th Training Squadron instructor, leads instruction during the air traffic control radar simulator training course inside Cody Hall at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, June 3, 2021. Bennett has earned the honor of 2021 Air Education and Training Command Outstanding Airmen of the Year in the Non-commissioned Officer of the Year category. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 17:26
    Photo ID: 6677989
    VIRIN: 210603-F-BD983-0093
    Resolution: 5232x3484
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Air Education and Training Command Outstanding Airmen of the Year in the Non-commissioned Officer of the Year category [Image 6 of 6], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2021 Air Education and Training Command Outstanding Airmen of the Year in the Non-commissioned Officer of the Year category
    2021 Air Education and Training Command Outstanding Airmen of the Year in the Non-commissioned Officer of the Year category
    2021 Air Education and Training Command Outstanding Airmen of the Year in the Non-commissioned Officer of the Year category
    2021 Air Education and Training Command Outstanding Airmen of the Year in the Non-commissioned Officer of the Year category
    2021 Air Education and Training Command Outstanding Airmen of the Year in the Non-commissioned Officer of the Year category
    2021 Air Education and Training Command Outstanding Airmen of the Year in the Non-commissioned Officer of the Year category

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    Airman
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    AETC Outstanding Airman of Year

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT