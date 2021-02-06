210602-N-NM271-1206 SAN DIEGO (June 2, 2021) – Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, receives a tour of the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) by Commanding Officer Capt. Joel Lang. Paparo visited Tripoli as part of his inaugural visit to Pacific Fleet commands based in the San Diego area, which hosts numerous aircraft carriers, destroyers, cruisers, submarines, one Coast Guard cutter, logistical support platforms, and several research and auxiliary vessels. San Diego is the largest fleet concentration area on the West Coast, and is the principal homeport of the Pacific Fleet. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Melvin Fatimehin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2021 Date Posted: 06.04.2021 Photo ID: 6677976 VIRIN: 210602-N-NM271-1206 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US