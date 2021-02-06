Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2021

    Photo by Seaman Melvin Fatimehin 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    210602-N-NM271-1206 SAN DIEGO (June 2, 2021) – Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, receives a tour of the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) by Commanding Officer Capt. Joel Lang. Paparo visited Tripoli as part of his inaugural visit to Pacific Fleet commands based in the San Diego area, which hosts numerous aircraft carriers, destroyers, cruisers, submarines, one Coast Guard cutter, logistical support platforms, and several research and auxiliary vessels. San Diego is the largest fleet concentration area on the West Coast, and is the principal homeport of the Pacific Fleet. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Melvin Fatimehin)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 17:16
    Photo ID: 6677976
    VIRIN: 210602-N-NM271-1206
    Resolution: 1950x1300
    Size: 866 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 210602-N-NM271-1206 [Image 3 of 3], by SN Melvin Fatimehin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Amphibious Assault Ship
    Tripoli
    LHA 7

