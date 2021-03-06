USARPAC BWC 2021: Hawaii Scenario Based Marksmanship Event

Pfc. Bryce Kossack, an infantryman assigned to 25th Infantry Division, participates in a scenario based marksmanship event at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on June 3, 2021. The USARPAC BWC 2021 is an annual week-long competition consisting of competitors from multiple USARPAC units. This year, due to COVID-19, the competition will take place across the Indo-Pacific with competitors conducting physical events at their home station and participating in a virtual knowledge board presided by the USARPAC Command Sergeant Major. The noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers are evaluated in several categories such as general military knowledge, basic Soldier skills, and physical fitness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Matthew Mackintosh/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

