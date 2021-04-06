Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Sector North Bend change-of-command

    Coast Guard Sector North Bend change-of-command

    UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diolanda Caballero 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13 PADET Astoria

    Rear Adm. Anthony "Jack" Vogt departs change-of-command ceremony as the members of the official party salutes June 4, 2021, at Coast Guard Sector North Bend in Coos Bay, Oregon. Captain Olav Saboe, departing commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector North bend, transferred command to Captain Breanna Knutson. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diolanda Caballero)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 15:46
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Sector North Bend change-of-command [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Diolanda Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    coast guard
    change of command

