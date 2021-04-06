Rear Adm. Anthony "Jack" Vogt departs change-of-command ceremony as the members of the official party salutes June 4, 2021, at Coast Guard Sector North Bend in Coos Bay, Oregon. Captain Olav Saboe, departing commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector North bend, transferred command to Captain Breanna Knutson. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diolanda Caballero)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2021 15:46
|Photo ID:
|6677598
|VIRIN:
|210604-G-AF140-1140
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|12.19 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Sector North Bend change-of-command [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Diolanda Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT