FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson and Family housing leaders announced in a Feb. 17, 2021, Fort Carson Family Homes (FCFH) town hall that FCFH will launch a new call center March 1, 2021, to ensure that calls from residents will not go unheard. (Photo by Rick Emert)
Tenant Satisfaction Survey: Study allows leadership to see 'seams and gaps'
