Trost takes command of 262nd Quartermaster Battalion

Lt. Col. Daniel T. Trost receives the unit colors from Col. Jason P. Affolder during a June 4 change of command ceremony at Fort lee, Va. Trost, who will take command of the 262nd Quartermaster Battalion, replaced Lt. Col. Heather M. Reilly who will be attending the Senior Service College located at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

