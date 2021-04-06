Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Trost takes command of 262nd Quartermaster Battalion

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Alyssa Crockett 

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM)

    Lt. Col. Daniel T. Trost receives the unit colors from Col. Jason P. Affolder during a June 4 change of command ceremony at Fort lee, Va. Trost, who will take command of the 262nd Quartermaster Battalion, replaced Lt. Col. Heather M. Reilly who will be attending the Senior Service College located at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

