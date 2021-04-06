Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBSA First Sergeants Council members participate in Act of Kindness [Image 22 of 24]

    JBSA First Sergeants Council members participate in Act of Kindness

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Johnny Saldivar 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Joint Base San Antonio military and civilian personnel from the 802nd Force Support Squadron’s military personnel flight and 502nd Comptroller Squadron are served breakfast by members of the First Sergeants Council and Pentagon Federal Credit Union volunteers June 4, 2021, at JBSA-Lackland, Texas. The JBSA First Sergeants Council in partnership with Operation Warm Heart sponsored the event and delivered Airmen free breakfast as a random act of kindness.

    This work, JBSA First Sergeants Council members participate in Act of Kindness [Image 24 of 24], by Johnny Saldivar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Operation Warm Heart
    U.S. Air Force
    JBSA-Lackland
    Joint Base San Antonio
    First Sergeants Council

