Senior Chief Petty Officer Thomas Frisbie relieved Master Chief Petty Officer Karel Mullen as the Officer in Charge of Coast Guard Station Portsmouth during a change of command ceremony held at Coast Guard Base Portsmouth June 4, 2021. Change of command ceremonies are time-honored traditions deeply rooted in Coast Guard and Naval history signifying the total transfer of responsibility, authority, and command of a military unit. (U.S. Coast Guard photos/ Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2021 Date Posted: 06.04.2021 12:50 Photo ID: 6676945 VIRIN: 210604-G-G0105-0002 Resolution: 1600x1200 Size: 630.63 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Station Portsmouth holds change of command ceremony [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.