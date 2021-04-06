Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Station Portsmouth holds change of command ceremony 

    06.04.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Senior Chief Petty Officer Thomas Frisbie relieved Master Chief Petty Officer Karel Mullen as the Officer in Charge of Coast Guard Station Portsmouth during a change of command ceremony held at Coast Guard Base Portsmouth June 4, 2021. Change of command ceremonies are time-honored traditions deeply rooted in Coast Guard and Naval history signifying the total transfer of responsibility, authority, and command of a military unit. (U.S. Coast Guard photos/ Released)

