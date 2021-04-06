Coast Guard Station Portsmouth holds change of command ceremony 

Senior Chief Petty Officer Thomas Frisbie relieved Master Chief Petty Officer Karel Mullen as the Officer in Charge of Coast Guard Station Portsmouth during a change of command ceremony held at Coast Guard Base Portsmouth June 4, 2021. Change of command ceremonies are time-honored traditions deeply rooted in Coast Guard and Naval history signifying the total transfer of responsibility, authority, and command of a military unit. (U.S. Coast Guard photos/ Released)
