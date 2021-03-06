Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMA Grinston discusses leadership with Soldiers, addresses quality-of-life issues during Fort Drum visit [Image 2 of 2]

    SMA Grinston discusses leadership with Soldiers, addresses quality-of-life issues during Fort Drum visit

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2021

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston talks with Robin Banks, Child and Youth Services chief, and Laura Manganaro, Chapel Drive Child Development Center facility director, during his visit to Fort Drum on June 3. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    10th Mountain Division
    FORSCOM
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    readiness
    SMA Grinston

