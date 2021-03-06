Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Atterbury hosted memorialization ceremony for five killed overseas

    Camp Atterbury hosted memorialization ceremony for five killed overseas

    IN, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Tackora Hand 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Lt. Gen. Gary Brito, Army Deputy Chief of Staff, socializes following the memorialization ceremony for five killed overseas on Jun. 3, 2021 at Camp Atterbury. Personnel with the U.S. Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce honored four of their own who were killed by hostile fire in Iraq and Afghanistan during ceremonies at the Indiana National Guard's Camp Atterbury Wednesday, June 3 at 10 a.m.

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 09:43
    This work, Camp Atterbury hosted memorialization ceremony for five killed overseas, by SGT Tackora Hand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Atterbury
    AECW

