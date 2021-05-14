A group of Airmen do calisthenics to prepare themselves for physical training at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 14, 2021. These Airmen are part of the Warrior Improvement Program, an effort designed to help Airmen get prepared for their physical fitness test.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2021 08:16
|Photo ID:
|6676518
|VIRIN:
|210514-F-DO607-2285
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|4.57 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AFB, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WIP preps Airmen for fitness assessment, builds their basic strength, cardiovascular endurance [Image 3 of 3], by Rodney Speed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
WIP preps Airmen for fitness assessment, builds their basic strength, cardiovascular endurance
LEAVE A COMMENT