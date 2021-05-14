Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROBINS AFB, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Rodney Speed 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    A group of Airmen do calisthenics to prepare themselves for physical training at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 14, 2021. These Airmen are part of the Warrior Improvement Program, an effort designed to help Airmen get prepared for their physical fitness test.

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 08:16
    Photo ID: 6676518
    VIRIN: 210514-F-DO607-2285
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 4.57 MB
    Location: ROBINS AFB, GA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WIP preps Airmen for fitness assessment, builds their basic strength, cardiovascular endurance [Image 3 of 3], by Rodney Speed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    78th ABW
    Warrior Improvement Program

