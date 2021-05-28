Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMFA-242 Relief and Appointment [Image 16 of 16]

    VMFA-242 Relief and Appointment

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.28.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Harmon 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Idris Turay, outgoing sergeant major of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242 speaks to attendees during VMFA-242’s relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, May 28, 2021. A relief and appointment ceremony is held to signify the transfer of authority from the outgoing sergeant major to the oncoming sergeant major. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Lance Cpl. Tyler Harmon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 03:05
    Photo ID: 6676298
    VIRIN: 210528-M-JO217-1323
    Resolution: 11582x7721
    Size: 50.17 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMFA-242 Relief and Appointment [Image 16 of 16], by LCpl Tyler Harmon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VMFA-242 Relief and Appointment
    VMFA-242 Relief and Appointment
    VMFA-242 Relief and Appointment
    VMFA-242 Relief and Appointment
    VMFA-242 Relief and Appointment
    VMFA-242 Relief and Appointment
    VMFA-242 Relief and Appointment
    VMFA-242 Relief and Appointment
    VMFA-242 Relief and Appointment
    VMFA-242 Relief and Appointment
    VMFA-242 Relief and Appointment
    VMFA-242 Relief and Appointment
    VMFA-242 Relief and Appointment
    VMFA-242 Relief and Appointment
    VMFA-242 Relief and Appointment
    VMFA-242 Relief and Appointment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tradition
    1st MAW
    MAG-12
    Passing the Sword

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT