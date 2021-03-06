Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Fleet leadership visits III MEF [Image 3 of 4]

    7th Fleet leadership visits III MEF

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.03.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    III Marine Expeditionary Force and U.S. Navy 7th Fleet leadership discuss forward operations on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, June 3, 2021. U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Bill Merz, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet visited III MEF during staff talks to discuss how III MEF and 7th Fleet can continue working together to remain a joint forward deployed force. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 20:34
    Photo ID: 6675986
    VIRIN: 210603-M-UA901-1009
    Resolution: 5463x3642
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Okinawa
    Training
    III MEF

