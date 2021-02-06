Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Equal Opportunity Panel Session at JBLM [Image 2 of 3]

    Equal Opportunity Panel Session at JBLM

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2021

    Photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi 

    I Corps

    Panel members from the Command Policy Equity and Inclusion Agency listen as Soldiers share opinions about equal opportunity related to their respective units, during an open sensing session, on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., June 2, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi, I Corps Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 19:38
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
