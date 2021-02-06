Equal Opportunity Panel Session at JBLM

Panel members from the Command Policy Equity and Inclusion Agency listen as Soldiers share opinions about equal opportunity related to their respective units, during an open sensing session, on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., June 2, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi, I Corps Public Affairs)

