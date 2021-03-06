Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Director of Operational Logistics changes command [Image 2 of 2]

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2021

    Photo by Seaman Kate Kilroy 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Rear Adm. Jonathan Hickey officially assumed the duties of the director of Operational Logistics from Rear Adm. Melvin W. Bouboulis during a change of command ceremony presided over by the Deputy Commandant for Mission Support Vice Adm. Michael McAllister at Coast Guard Base Portsmouth in Portsmouth, Va., June 03, 2021.
    U.S. Coast Guard photo by SN Kate Kilroy

    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 17:11
