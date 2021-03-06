Rear Adm. Jonathan Hickey officially assumed the duties of the director of Operational Logistics from Rear Adm. Melvin W. Bouboulis during a change of command ceremony presided over by the Deputy Commandant for Mission Support Vice Adm. Michael McAllister at Coast Guard Base Portsmouth in Portsmouth, Va., June 03, 2021.

U.S. Coast Guard photo by SN Kate Kilroy

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2021 Date Posted: 06.03.2021 17:11 Photo ID: 6675747 VIRIN: 210603-G-NJ244-658 Resolution: 6000x3376 Size: 15.21 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US Hometown: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Director of Operational Logistics changes command [Image 2 of 2], by SN Kate Kilroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.