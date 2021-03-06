Director of Operational Logistics changes command

Rear Adm. Jonathan Hickey officially assumed the duties of the director of Operational Logistics from Rear Adm. Melvin W. Bouboulis during a change of command ceremony presided over by the Deputy Commandant for Mission Support Vice Adm. Michael McAllister at Coast Guard Base Portsmouth in Portsmouth, Va., June 03, 2021.
