Navy Surgeon General Visits San Antonio

210602-N-IT566-0025 JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (Jun. 2, 2021) (from left to right) Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham, chief of Bureau of Medicine and Surgery and Surgeon General of the Navy, Force Master Chief Michael Roberts and Chief (Sel) Hospital Corpsman Michael Shoener, assigned to Navy Medicine Training Support Center (NMTSC), stand at attention as students recite the Sailor’s Creed before class at the Medical Education and Training Campus (METC). During Gillingham's visit to the San Antonio area, he met with local leaders from the Army and Air Force, toured Navy facilities in the area, and met with Sailors to discuss the future of Navy Medicine. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David Kolmel/Released)

Date Taken: 06.02.2021 Date Posted: 06.03.2021 Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US