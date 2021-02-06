Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Surgeon General Visits San Antonio [Image 1 of 11]

    Navy Surgeon General Visits San Antonio

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Medical Forces Support Command

    210602-N-IT566-0025 JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (Jun. 2, 2021) (from left to right) Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham, chief of Bureau of Medicine and Surgery and Surgeon General of the Navy, Force Master Chief Michael Roberts and Chief (Sel) Hospital Corpsman Michael Shoener, assigned to Navy Medicine Training Support Center (NMTSC), stand at attention as students recite the Sailor’s Creed before class at the Medical Education and Training Campus (METC). During Gillingham's visit to the San Antonio area, he met with local leaders from the Army and Air Force, toured Navy facilities in the area, and met with Sailors to discuss the future of Navy Medicine. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David Kolmel/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 12:45
    Photo ID: 6675159
    VIRIN: 210602-N-IT566-0025
    Resolution: 5046x3364
    Size: 900.79 KB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Surgeon General Visits San Antonio [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Surgeon General Visits San Antonio
    Navy Surgeon General Visits San Antonio
    Navy Surgeon General Visits San Antonio
    Navy Surgeon General Visits San Antonio
    Navy Surgeon General Visits San Antonio
    Navy Surgeon General Visits San Antonio
    Navy Surgeon General Visits San Antonio
    Navy Surgeon General Visits San Antonio
    Navy Surgeon General Visits San Antonio
    Navy Surgeon General Visits San Antonio
    Navy Surgeon General Visits San Antonio

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    METC
    NMTSC
    NMFSC
    Rear Adm. Kuehner
    Rear Adm. Gillingham

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT