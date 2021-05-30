Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Belleau Wood Iron Mike wreath laying [Image 4 of 10]

    Belleau Wood Iron Mike wreath laying

    BELLEAU, FRANCE

    05.30.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brytani Musick 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa Commander and Sergeant Major, and French and German General officers, participate in a ceremony at the Iron Mike statue near Belleau, France, May 30, 2021. The ceremony was held Memorial Day weekend in commemoration of the 103rd anniversary of the battle of Belleau Wood, conducted to honor the legacy of service members who gave their lives in defense of the United States and European allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Brytani Musick)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 04:37
    Photo ID: 6674472
    VIRIN: 210530-M-OL895-2022
    Resolution: 6000x3376
    Size: 10.22 MB
    Location: BELLEAU, FR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Belleau Wood Iron Mike wreath laying [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Brytani Musick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Belleau Wood Iron Mike wreath laying
    Belleau Wood Iron Mike wreath laying
    Belleau Wood Iron Mike wreath laying
    Belleau Wood Iron Mike wreath laying
    Belleau Wood Iron Mike wreath laying
    Belleau Wood Iron Mike wreath laying
    Belleau Wood Iron Mike wreath laying
    Belleau Wood Iron Mike wreath laying
    Belleau Wood Iron Mike wreath laying
    Belleau Wood Iron Mike wreath laying

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Memorial Day

    TAGS

    wreath laying
    Belleau Wood
    MARFOREUR/AF
    Iron Mike statue

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT