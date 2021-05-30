Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oise-Aisne 103rd Belleau Wood Ceremony [Image 10 of 10]

    Oise-Aisne 103rd Belleau Wood Ceremony

    SERINGES-ET-NESLES, FRANCE

    05.30.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brytani Musick 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    The official party poses for a photo following a ceremony at the Oise-Aisne American Cemetery near Seringes-et-Nesles, France, May 30, 2021. The ceremony was held Memorial Day weekend in commemoration of the 103rd anniversary of the battle of Belleau Wood, conducted to honor the legacy of service members who gave their lives in defense of the United States and European allies. This was the first time since the battle over a century ago that U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, French, and German service members were all present for the ceremonies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Brytani Musick)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2021
    VIRIN: 210530-M-OL895-1064
    Location: SERINGES-ET-NESLES, FR
    This work, Oise-Aisne 103rd Belleau Wood Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Brytani Musick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Memorial Day

    Belleau Wood
    MARFOREUR/AF
    Oise-Aisne American Cemetery

