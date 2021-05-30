Oise-Aisne 103rd Belleau Wood Ceremony

The official party poses for a photo following a ceremony at the Oise-Aisne American Cemetery near Seringes-et-Nesles, France, May 30, 2021. The ceremony was held Memorial Day weekend in commemoration of the 103rd anniversary of the battle of Belleau Wood, conducted to honor the legacy of service members who gave their lives in defense of the United States and European allies. This was the first time since the battle over a century ago that U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, French, and German service members were all present for the ceremonies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Brytani Musick)

