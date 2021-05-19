Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    11th MEU Marines conduct UAS detection training [Image 4 of 8]

    11th MEU Marines conduct UAS detection training

    SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines with Bravo Battery, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, camouflage vehicles and equipment to hide from aerial surveillance during an expeditionary advanced basing operation at San Clemente Island, California, May 19, 2021. The Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group are conducting routine training off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 18:04
    Photo ID: 6673838
    VIRIN: 210519-M-ON629-1027
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 12.87 MB
    Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU Marines conduct UAS detection training [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Seth Rosenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    11th MEU Marines conduct UAS detection training
    11th MEU Marines conduct UAS detection training
    11th MEU Marines conduct UAS detection training
    11th MEU Marines conduct UAS detection training
    11th MEU Marines conduct UAS detection training
    11th MEU Marines conduct UAS detection training
    11th MEU Marines conduct UAS detection training
    11th MEU Marines conduct UAS detection training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Strike
    FDC
    Fires
    Long-range strike

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT