11th MEU Marines conduct UAS detection training

U.S. Marines with Bravo Battery, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, camouflage vehicles and equipment to hide from aerial surveillance during an expeditionary advanced basing operation at San Clemente Island, California, May 19, 2021. The Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group are conducting routine training off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)

