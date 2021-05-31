Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May Participates in New Jersey Memorial Day Community Events [Image 7 of 15]

    CAPE MAY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2021

    Photo by Seaman Christian Lower 

    U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

    U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May personnel support the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary’s Memorial Day Flower Boat Launch, May 31, 2021, in Cape May, New Jersey. This Memorial Day, Adm. Karl Schultz, commandant of the Coast Guard, called on all members of the Coast Guard to reflect on the service and sacrifice of all American military personnel who died in the performance of their military duties, and to pay tribute to these heroes and to honor the family members they left behind. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Christian Lower)

