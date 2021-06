U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May Participates in New Jersey Memorial Day Community Events

U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May personnel support the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary’s Memorial Day Flower Boat Launch, May 31, 2021, in Cape May, New Jersey. This Memorial Day, Adm. Karl Schultz, commandant of the Coast Guard, called on all members of the Coast Guard to reflect on the service and sacrifice of all American military personnel who died in the performance of their military duties, and to pay tribute to these heroes and to honor the family members they left behind. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Christian Lower)

