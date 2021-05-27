Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reserve Airmen give back to local community [Image 3 of 3]

    Reserve Airmen give back to local community

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Photo by Natalie Stanley 

    926th Wing/Public Affairs

    Citizen Airmen from the 706th Fighter Squadron volunteer at a local nonprofit food organization May 27, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    926th Wing
    Reserve Resilient
    Community Serve

