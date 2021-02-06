Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Good Samaritan, Coast Guard rescue 5 people from 57-foot boat fire 5 miles off Capers Inlet [Image 2 of 2]

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    A good Samaritan and the Coast Guard rescued five people from a life raft after their 57-foot boat caught fire 5 miles offshore Capers Inlet, South Carolina, June 02, 2021. The 57-foot boat had 1,200 gallons of diesel on board. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 10:27
    Photo ID: 6673110
    VIRIN: 210602-G-G1070-1282
    Resolution: 768x1024
    Size: 396.84 KB
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    USCG
    Charleston
    boat fire
    D7
    Station Charleston

