Good Samaritan, Coast Guard rescue 5 people from 57-foot boat fire 5 miles off Capers Inlet

A good Samaritan and the Coast Guard rescued five people from a life raft after their 57-foot boat caught fire 5 miles offshore Capers Inlet, South Carolina, June 02, 2021. The 57-foot boat had 1,200 gallons of diesel on board. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

