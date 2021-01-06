Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Admiral Robert Burke Speaks at the Joint Allied Power Demonstration Day Steadfast Defender 2021 [Image 1 of 2]

    Admiral Robert Burke Speaks at the Joint Allied Power Demonstration Day Steadfast Defender 2021

    ROMANIA

    06.01.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Allied Joint Force Command Naples     

    Admiral Robert Burke, Commander Joint Force Command Naples, speaks to NATO military members participating in Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021 on 1 June, 2021 in Cincu, Romania. Steadfast Defender 2021 sought to ensure that NATO forces are trained, able to operate together and ready to respond to threats from any direction. (NATO photo by MSgt Malaury Buis, FRA-AF

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 02:51
    Photo ID: 6672664
    VIRIN: 210601-F-D0455-569
    Resolution: 2500x1667
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: RO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Admiral Robert Burke Speaks at the Joint Allied Power Demonstration Day Steadfast Defender 2021 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Admiral Robert Burke Speaks at the Joint Allied Power Demonstration Day Steadfast Defender 2021
    Admiral Robert Burke Speaks at the Joint Allied Power Demonstration Day Steadfast Defender 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT