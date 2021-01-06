USARPAC BWC 2021: Hawaii Mystery Event

Spc. Alexander Castro-Garcia, a 31B or military police, assigned to 8th Theater Sustainment Command, disassembles and reassembles a M4 Carbine after a 13-mile foot march on Ford Island, Hawaii on June 1, 2021. The USARPAC BWC 2021 is an annual week-long competition consisting of competitors from multiple USARPAC units. This year, due to COVID-19, the competition will take place across the Indo-Pacific with competitors conducting physical events at their home station and participating in a virtual knowledge board presided by the USARPAC Command Sergeant Major. The noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers are evaluated in several categories such as general military knowledge, basic Soldier skills, and physical fitness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rachel Christensen/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

