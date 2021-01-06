Spc. Esaias Furtado, an infantryman assigned to 9th Mission Support Command, participates in a 13-mile foot march, around Ford Island, Hawaii on June 1, 2021. The USARPAC BWC 2021 is an annual week-long competition consisting of competitors from multiple USARPAC units. This year, due to COVID-19, the competition will take place across the Indo-Pacific with competitors conducting physical events at their home station and participating in a virtual knowledge board presided by the USARPAC Command Sergeant Major. The noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers are evaluated in several categories such as general military knowledge, basic Soldier skills, and physical fitness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Matthew Mackintosh/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2021 Date Posted: 06.01.2021 23:01 Photo ID: 6672529 VIRIN: 210601-A-KL951-0003 Resolution: 6233x4108 Size: 1.19 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USARPAC BWC 2021: Hawaii Foot March [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Matthew Mackintosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.