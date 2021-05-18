Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Marines fast rope off MV-22B Ospreys

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Karis Mattingly 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), fast rope off of MV-22B Ospreys with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 (Reinforced), on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 18, 2021. The Marines train to fast rope in case they are required to depart from the aircraft in a timely manner or a possible landing in uneven terrain. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Karis Mattingly)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Marines fast rope off MV-22B Ospreys, by Cpl Karis Mattingly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    Marines
    fast roping
    Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265
    MV-22B Ospreys

