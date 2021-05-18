US Marines fast rope off MV-22B Ospreys

U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), fast rope off of MV-22B Ospreys with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 (Reinforced), on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 18, 2021. The Marines train to fast rope in case they are required to depart from the aircraft in a timely manner or a possible landing in uneven terrain. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Karis Mattingly)

