Leaders and Guests attend the Field of Honor Ceremony on Fort Bliss, Tx, May 31st. Fort Bliss added two more names to the Field of Honor memorial to ensure they are not forgotten.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2021 Date Posted: 06.01.2021 16:33 Photo ID: 6672069 VIRIN: 210531-A-YW926-598 Resolution: 5594x4090 Size: 1.13 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Bliss Honors Their Fallen [Image 3 of 3], by SSG David Greeson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.